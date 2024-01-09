A Captivating Love Story Titled “Metamorphosis of a Young Maiden” Was Published by a Rising Author Dr. Wm Patric Leedom

OH, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, January 8, 2024

Metamorphosis of a Young Maiden is a fascinating piece that takes readers to feel the scenario of a one-of-a-kind relationship. This story comprises a collection of love letters between the two from 47 years ago. It is a powerful example of two lovers going deep into life and making themselves vulnerable to each other as they build toward an intense relationship.

The story follows Dr. Wm. Patric Leedom and his love interest, Shelley. The story takes shape into a maidens transformation to love and vulnerability. It is called a metamorphosis of Shelley as she finally allows herself to go through major changes – from a nave, shy recluse who never considered sex with herself, to a more sophisticated young woman trusting another for the first time, feeling completed and loved for the first time. The story barely describes the beauty of the transformation of a young woman who fell in love with an older man, and how both sailed through the different challenges to hurdle their fate and love for each other and to have significant growth in due time.

This enjoyable-to-read book is best to read and share with everyone, especially young adults.

Book copies are available at Simply Best Reads (https://simplybestreads.com/product/metamorphosis-of-a-young-maiden/), Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Metamorphosis-Young-Maiden-Patric-Leedom/dp/1649610750/), and other online book retailers.

Metamorphosis of a Young Maiden

Written by Dr. Wm Patric Leedom

Published by: Dorrance Publishing Company

Published date: April 11, 2020

Hardcover Price: $25.97

Paperback Price: $18.99

Kindle Price: $9.99

About the Author

Dr. Wm Patric Leedom inculcated his fathers values, following in his footsteps and going out into the community to lift up and help others. To this end, he was part of teams that first founded a private Montessori school and then helped found a public Montessori school. From 1983-85 he reactivated himself in the submarine Navy, where part of his responsibilities was to care for and protect the sailors who worked for him. Dr. Leedom entered a doctoral program in 1985 in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, where again many of his duties and responsibilities included caring for and protecting the students under his care. He also took on the responsibility of creating the first Academic Advising Center for the entire College of Education. He currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.