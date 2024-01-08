Author Kristian Keefer Giving Away 50 Free Copies of Frizzle Frazzle

The author is the parent of two children, now teens, both of whom are on the autism spectrum. However, the older sibling also suffers other coexisting mental health disorders and has since a young age.

On sale now. Available on Amazon.com. Limited editions signed by the author also are available for direct purchase from KCareConnections.

Published in November 2023. The book is a short story written to help younger siblings develop a better understanding of a brother’s or sister’s autism and/or mental illness in a way to which they can relate.

Release date November 2023. The author wrote Frizzle Frazzle Super Sarah to bring awareness to how our brains work differently in addition to how autism can impact the medical care individualsboth children and adultswith autism receive. The book includes a guide on how to help individuals or parents of children on the autism spectrum navigate the healthcare system more successfully.

Since there is not always adequate support available for families and siblings of children and teens with autism and/or other coexisting mental health conditions, the purpose of Frizzle Frazzle Super Sarah is educate, inspire, and transform lives.

In addition to the telling of how even a superhero older sister gets sick sometimes, the book offers strategies for helping individuals with autism receive the best medical care possible including: how to communicate your or your child’s symptoms and medical needs; letting medical personnel know that emotional responses may not match the situation; recruiting a patient advocate or trusted individual as a healthcare advocate; and how to reduce the effects of sensory overload.

Kristian Keefer is offering 50 free digital copies to families demonstrating financial need.

Families can complete a form to apply for a free copy at:

https://forms.gle/rni9zuYbF9caaTXbA

About the Author

Kristian Keefer is a self-employed copywriter who writes messaging for various business brands.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Kristian Keefer

Phone: 570-217-9685

Email: kristiankeefer ( @ ) kcarsconnections dot com

###