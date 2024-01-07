Dealer Executive Conference (DEC)

The seminar discussed ways to meet or exceed dealership-guest expectations and to help them be more completely satisfied every time they visit the dealership to shop, buy or lease a vehicle, or to receive exceptional service.

Ford executive managers were involved with dealers throughout the seminar and a variety of programs that Ford provides to support dealership actions were highlighted.

The session was conducted at the Ford Experience Center in Dearborn, Michigan. In addition to the intensive curriculum, dealers visited a variety of facilities to discover the rich history and family legacy of the Ford Motor Company, including a visit to the Clara and Henry Ford Estate (Fair Lane).

Attending this seminar gave me a great feeling about being part of the Ford Motor Company family, said Romaine. It helped me better understand how closely the company and the dealers are connected in doing a good job for the people who drive the products we sell and service.

Mr. Romaine Perkins is General Manager and Dealer Principal of Ford of Port Jeff. He has operated the business since January 2023.

Romaine Perkins of Ford of Port Jeff recently took part in a seminar for dealers in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford Motor Company conducted the four days of meetings and facility tours, which focused on customer satisfaction. Here, Romaine Perkins receives congratulations from Ms. Edie Lukas, Ford Motor Company, U.S. Retail

Network Franchise Manager.

https://www.fordofportjeff.com/

###