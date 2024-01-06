Innovative CAFM Provider, Expansive FM, Reaffirms Trust In and Renews Partnership With Comparesoft

Renowned for its innovative and collaborative Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) system, Expansive FM is dedicated to streamlining facilities management, compliance, and service delivery. The company’s commitment to offering a data-driven CAFM system that effectively manages work requests, quotes, invoices, and asset tracking reflects its focus on optimizing operations and enhancing user experience. This renewed collaboration with Comparesoft underscores Expansive’s continual pursuit of excellence in delivering comprehensive, user-centric facility management solutions.

Expansive’s dedication to superior service is evident in its commitment to revolutionizing the facilities management industry. Their innovative solutions cater to a broad range of sectors including Retail, Hospitality, Logistics, and Healthcare. Expansive is known for its data-driven, mobile-first approach, which significantly enhances team productivity, optimizes asset performance, and ensures health and safety standards are implemented. The company is recognized for its rapid implementation, ease of use and seamless integration capabilities.

Comparesoft, renowned for its combination of AI and human expertise, provides a streamlined method for businesses to choose software solutions. It offers an ad-free platform that aligns perfectly with unique business needs. Notable clients such as Transport for London, Barclays, The NHS, and BAE Systems are among the 19,000 businesses that have benefited from Comparesoft’s services.

Reflecting on the renewed collaboration, Josh Greibach, CEO @ Expansive remarked, “Our partnership with Comparesoft has consistently yielded positive results. The synergy between our two companies has been instrumental in connecting us effectively with potential users, particularly those who are just beginning their software selection journey. The renewal of our partnership with Comparesoft stands as a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to ongoing development and expansion.”

Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, remarked, “Expansive are a great team to work with. The advanced capabilities and user-centric design of Expansive FM make it an excellent option for those seeking facilities management software on our platform. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Expansive FM.”

Both Comparesoft and Expansive anticipate significant mutual advantages from their ongoing collaboration.

Comparesoft is supported by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.

About Comparesoft Ltd

Comparesoft is a London based AI-driven Software Recommender.