Showcasing Cyprus. Four Seasons

Inessa Kraft’s film, “Four Seasons – One Day,” takes viewers on a one-day journey through Cyprus. The movie begins on a snowy mountain peak, travels through golden autumn forests, visits green spring meadows, and reaches the summer beach – showing that all four seasons can be experienced in just one day.

The Cyprus International Film Festival featured the film on November 1, 2023. This was a special screening, as the film was shot in Cyprus and highlights the island’s beauty. Sharing it at this renowned festival was a real honor.

The European Cinematography Awards in Amsterdam recognized “Four Seasons – One Day” as the “Best Nature/Travel Film.”

At the Mediterranean Film Festival in Cannes-Milan-Athens, Inessa Kraft won the award for “Best Narrative Short.”

The Brussels Capital Film Festival in Belgium awarded “Four Seasons – One Day” as the “Best Travel Film.”

Inessa Kraft’s film continues its journey to various festivals worldwide, proudly sharing the beauty of Cyprus with audiences around the world.