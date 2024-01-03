Jim Brewer’s New Book, “My Shame: A Novel of Thailand,” Follows a Young Girl’s Fight for Freedom After Being Kidnapped and Forced Into Sex Work

Fulton Books author Jim Brewer, who spent eleven years in Asia while serving in the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “My Shame: A Novel of Thailand”: a powerful story of a young girl who is kidnapped and forced into a life of sex work, struggling to break free from her abusers to start a new life for herself and possibly return home.

Brewer writes, “Taken from her tiny village on the edge of Thailand and Burma at the age of thirteen and forced into prostitution, a young girl fights for a better life amid a world of predators and shady characters intent on using her for their own twisted reasons. She yearns to find that one special man who will look past who she once was and love her for the woman she is today.”

Published by Fulton Books, Jim Brewer’s book is inspired by the author’s time spent in Thailand during his time in the Army, where he was accepted and welcomed by the people there and soon fell in love with the country. Poignant and character-driven, Brewer weaves a compelling novel that is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on Tang Noi’s quest for freedom and a life of her own design.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Shame: A Novel of Thailand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.