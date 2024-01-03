Dudes & Dolls World becomes the first school ever to introduce New-Age Work Culture

Dudes & Dolls World, a leading school in Faridabad for Child Development between 0 to 5 years, proudly announces a groundbreaking initiative.

In an unprecedented move within the education sector, Dudes & Dolls World has become the first-ever school to introduce New-Age Work Culture and launch initiatives specifically catering to the well-being of its esteemed teaching faculty. These initiatives encompass mental health, physical wellness, and personal grooming, solidifying the school’s commitment to fostering a supportive and healthy environment for its educators.

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of teachers and their pivotal role in shaping future generations, Dudes & Dolls World has embarked on a pioneering journey to prioritize the holistic well-being of its teaching staff. This innovative approach aims to elevate the teaching experience, ensuring that educators receive the support and resources necessary to thrive both personally and professionally.

Key Elements of the initiative:

Mental Well Being: Dudes & Dolls World has established a comprehensive mental health program – “Self-Care for Mind and Soul,” including regular workshops, meditation session and counselling on stress management and mindfulness training. The school aims to create a nurturing environment where teachers can prioritize their mental health and seek guidance when needed.

Physical Wellness: Understanding the importance of physical health, Dudes & Dolls World has introduced “Fitness with Fun” a tailored wellness program, encompassing fitness sessions & nutrition guidance by certified dietician to promote a healthy lifestyle among its teaching faculty.

Personal Grooming & Pampering: The school acknowledges the significance of self-care and grooming in personal presentation. As part of these initiatives, Dudes & Dolls World will provide regular “How to Style -Personal Styling Workshop”, “Look Good Feel Good – Makeup Workshop” & “Fabulous Nail – Nail Art Session” to support personal grooming, encouraging a sense of well-being and pamper the educators.

Speaking about the same, school’s founder Mr. Ritesh Rawal said, “At Dudes & Dolls World, we firmly believe that the well-being of our teachers is equally important just like any other industry. By introducing these pioneering initiatives, we aim to create a supportive environment that prioritizes our educators’ mental and physical health, fostering their overall well-being.”

Dudes & Dolls World remains dedicated to setting new standards in educational practices and teacher support. The institution is proud to lead the way in prioritizing teacher well-being, fostering an environment where educators can thrive personally and professionally.