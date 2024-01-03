Creative Graphics Solutions bets big on pharmaceutical packaging business; aims to double its revenue from the sector by FY26

Creative Graphics Solutions (The Company), India’s leading organised and integrated packaging ecosystem player, aims to double its revenue from the pharmaceutical packaging business by March 2026. The company plans to capitalise on the adoption of sustainable packaging materials and the implementation of enhanced branding technologies in the pharma industry. Its fully-owned subsidiary, Wahren India, dedicated to offering high-quality and innovative packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has signed reputed clients in the sector, including Skymap Pharmaceuticals, Theon Pharmaceuticals, Tirupati Lifesciences, United Biotech and Akums India.

In a strategic move to expand its business beyond the core of manufacturing flexographic printing plates, the Noida-headquartered company acquired ‘Wahren India’ in September 2023. Wahren India specialises in manufacturing laminated aluminium foil for pharmaceutical packaging, and its product basket includes Alu-Alu Foil, Aluminium Blister Foil, Pharmaceutical Sachet and CR Foils.

Creative Graphics Solutions plans to raise funds through an IPO and invest Rs. 35 crore in Wahren India, to meet its working capital requirements in fulfilling growing demand in the pharmaceutical packaging business.

Revealing the company’s plans, Mr. Deepanshu Goel, Founder & Managing Director, Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd, said, “We ensure the safety and effectiveness of our clients’ medicines by providing reliable packaging solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards. With the pharmaceutical industry witnessing phenomenal growth across the globe, the demand for quality packaging is set to swell further in the coming years. In order to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, we are planning to invest in our packaging subsidiary – Wahren India, by raising capital through an IPO. Therefore, we are bullish on doubling revenue from the pharmaceutical packaging business by March 2026.”

Wahren India operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Noida with an installed capacity of 8,000 Tons per annum of printed and silver Alu-Alu foil, where it has deployed cutting-edge lamination, printing and slitter machines. The facility is certified in accordance with national and international standards, including DMF Canada, DMF USA, ISO 15378:2018, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and quality.

Established in 2001 by first-generation entrepreneur Deepanshu Goel, Creative Graphics Solutions has a diversified business model – encompassing the integrated packaging ecosystem – comprising flexo plates (used to ensure sustainable printing on flexible materials), end-to-end pre-media services (through 100% subsidiary CG Premedia Pvt Ltd) and an innovative packaging solutions portfolio for pharmaceuticals companies (through another 100% subsidiary – Wahren India Pvt Ltd.). Creative Graphics caters to marquee FMCG players, including Tata Chemicals, Johnson & Johnson, Himalaya, Dabur, ITC, Amul, Mother Dairy, MARS, LG, and Patanjali.

Creative Graphics specialises in manufacturing flexographic printing plates, including Digital Flexo Plates, Conventional Flexo Printing Plates, Letter Press Plates, Metal Back Plates, and Coating Plates. The company serves its customer base in India, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Nepal and Africa. It operates seven manufacturing facilities in different states, i.e., Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Vasai, Pune (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat).