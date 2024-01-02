Xerox Releases Statement Regarding Cybersecurity Incident Affecting XBS Subsidiary

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Recently, Xeroxs subsidiary, Xerox Business Solutions, which was detected and contained by Xerox cybersecurity personnel.The event was limited to XBS U.S. We are actively working with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and are taking necessary steps to further secure the XBS IT environment. The incident had no impact on Xeroxs corporate systems, operations or data, and no effect on XBS operations. However, our preliminary investigation indicates that limited personal information in the XBS environment may have been affected. As per our policy and standard operating procedure, we will notify all affected individuals as required. The data privacy and protection of our clients, partners, and employees are our highest priority.