HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital Hubli treats 60-yr-old man suffering from CBD stone through the challenging Spy Chol angioscopy Procedure

HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital, North Karnataka’s leading multispecialty hospital, recently achieved a milestone in gastroenterology by successfully treating a 60-year-old man named Mr. Irfan (name changed) through a challenging Spy Chol angioscopy Procedure. The patient was presented at the hospital with a complex scenario where he was suffering from a stubbornly retained Common Bile Duct (CBD) stone, a rare and tricky bile duct problem with two hard stones stuck, as well as impacting the left hepatic ductal stone.

Mr. Irfan (name changed) a government professional from Hubli, encountered a complex medical challenge four months ago. He was suffering from severe stomach pain very frequently and when consulted a specialist it was diagnosed that he was suffering from CBD stone. He underwent various tests and ERCP procedures at another private hospital, but his condition remained unresolved as the Common Bile Duct (CBD) stones could not be retrieved. Post which the patient was referred to Bangalore for further treatment, but the patient decided to consult at HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital as advised by Dr. Vishwas Pai. Following a detailed evaluation of the case, he was later referred to Dr. Sandeep Kumbar who post detailed evaluations decided to perform the meticulous hour-long Spy Chol angioscopy procedure.

Given the intricacies involved, the procedure incorporated ERCP and Spy Chol angioscopy. The team of specialists used advanced imaging tests to locate the stones post and a minimally invasive, high-precision procedure was performed addressing the patient’s condition. The procedure provided a renewed sense of hope for Mr. Irfan, whose medical journey is a testament to the hospital’s expertise in managing complex gastroenterological cases. The procedure was successfully performed by Dr Kumbar & Dr Chanti

Dr. Sandeep Kumbar, Consultant Gastroenterologist, HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital, Hubli, shared his thoughts on the case said, “Mr. Irfan was presented to HCG with a complex medical condition. He had two impacted stones, one lodged in the CBD and the other nestled deep within the left hepatic duct – a rare combination, occurring in only 1-5% of cases, posing a unique challenge to us. Traditional ERCP wasn’t an option due to the stones’ intricate and hidden positions. Recognizing the limitations of ERCP, we opted for the cutting-edge Spy Chol angioscopy, which is a complex procedure, requiring high precision when performing. Mr. Irfan is now completely has recovered and is back to normalcy”.

Sharing his views on the case, Dr. Sanjeev Chatni, Consultant Gastroenterologist, HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital, Hubli said, “Mr. Irfan’s was undeniably the most intricate case we’ve encountered. Spy Chol angioscopy demands meticulous skill and precision to navigate the intricate ductal system effectively. Successfully employing this technique alongside ERCP showcased the strength of our combined expertise and commitment to optimal patient care. With the support of our state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, we believe to have achieved a remarkable breakthrough.”

Mr. Irfan expressed his heartfelt gratitude: “I express deep gratitude to HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital and the team of doctors here for helping me solve my challenging medical condition. The medical team’s outstanding care and steadfast support brought comfort during this difficult time. I sincerely commend their dedication, which has restored my trust in the healthcare system.”

HCG KLE Suchirayu Hospital’s commitment to delivering the most advanced treatments for diseases and its diagnostic expertise and cutting-edge technology continue to tackle even the most complex medical cases, reaffirming its status as a leader in sustained patient care and treatment.