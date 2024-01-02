FIITJEE Dwarka Hosts Basic Life Support Camp and CPR Training Event for Employees

In a noble initiative to raise health awareness and address the rising incidents of heart attacks in society, FIITJEE Dwarka organised a comprehensive Health Camp and CPR Training event for its employees.

Inspired by the vision of the FIITJEE Dwarka Centre Head, Mr. Vinod Agrawal, and executed by Miss Ankita Rawat from Venkateshwar Hospital Team, the event was held on December 28, 2023, at the campus.

The initiative aimed to equip employees with life-saving skills and featured extensive CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training conducted by a team of esteemed professionals from the renowned Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka. In addition, all 100 employees of FIITJEE Dwarka were provided with free medical check-ups.

This initiative is pivotal in nurturing a culture of health consciousness and readiness within the workforce and the broader community. FIITJEE believes that such proactive measures are essential to create a safer and more prepared society.

”This commendable endeavour not only underlines our preparedness but also, a community-driven effort towards a safer future. By teaching life-saving skills and furnishing comprehensive medical check-ups to all 100 employees, FIITJEE Dwarka is committed to fostering a conducive and healthy environment for collective growth,’ said Mr. Vinod Agrawal, Managing Partner and Centre Head, FIITJEE Dwarka Centre