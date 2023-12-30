ASDC National Automobile Olympiad: Fostering Future Leaders for the Industry

The second edition of the ASDC National Automobile Olympiad, organised by Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), concluded successfully in collaboration with CBSE – Central Board of Secondary Education, and NPOCA – the National Program on Career Awareness on 29 December 2023. The final event ceremony took place in AKG Engineering College, Ghaziabad. This competition aimed to ignite the interest of school students in the automotive industry, providing them with fundamental to advanced knowledge. Ravindra Pal Singh, Joint Secretary (Skill Education), CBSE, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

This Olympiad witnessed the participation of many students from grades 6 to 12 across India. In Group-1 (classes 6 to 8), Saketh Sandeep emerged as the winner, with first runner-up Hiral Sharma and second runner-up Ishan Snehi. In Group-2 (classes 9 and 10), Rudra Raju secured the first position, and Divyajyoti Senapati and Mayank Kumar Rai secured the second and third positions respectively. For Group-3 (classes 11 and 12), Souhardya Roy secured the first position in this category, while Anuj Bhattacharya and Ayushman Saho won the second and third positions respectively.

Ravindra Pal Singh, Joint Secretary (Skill Education), CBSE said, “The automobile Olympiad nurtures young talent and stokes passion for the sector amongst students. By fostering skills and interest in automotive careers from a young age, it helps build a pipeline of skilled professionals over the long term. Industry-academia initiatives like this are vital for advancing the sector.

He added, “The automobile industry is rapidly evolving with new technologies and innovations. Investing in continuous skilling and upskilling of the workforce is crucial to keep pace with the changing landscape. A skilled talent pool that stays ahead of the curve will drive the industry’s competitiveness and success in the future.”

Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, ASDC, stated, “The Indian economy is growing, and the automotive sector will be the backbone of our nation. The automotive industry is the future, offering immense opportunities to acquire new skills, work with cutting-edge technology, and contribute to India’s growth story. Pursuing automotive careers empowers our youth to drive change on the road ahead.”

ASDC, as India’s first sector skills council, has consistently focused on upskilling students in the automotive industry. Mr. Gulati, added, “By nurturing the energy and enthusiasm of our youth, fostering innovation, and encouraging careers in engineering and technology, we can develop as a nation. If you learn how to learn, you can achieve anything. Keep discovering what you want to do and make the future bright.”

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, emphasized the significance of the Automobile Olympiad and ASDC’s role in enhancing youth skills. He stated, “We are closely working with CBSE to raise awareness among the next generation through this Olympiad about job opportunities, future prospects, economic growth, and the environmental impact of the automobile industry. This competition, being predominantly theoretical, aims to elucidate the fundamental concepts of the industry and the importance of the automobile sector.”

All first-place winners jointly expressed their gratitude to ASDC for providing a platform for students to showcase their knowledge and skills in the automotive industry. “We are thankful for the opportunity to participate in the ASDC National Automobile Olympiad and to secure the first place at the national level. We would like to thank ASDC for their dedication to upskilling students in the automotive industry,” they said collectively.