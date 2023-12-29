The LEGO Group Introduces New LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Products to Encourage Kids to Expand Their Imaginations

Billund, Denmark – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 29, 2023

The LEGO Group has unveiled five brand-new products following the success of the LEGO DREAMZzz streaming series that launched earlier this year. The new building sets include Mateos Off-Road Car, The Sandmans Tower, Izzies Narwhal Hot-Air Balloon, Mr. Ozs Space Car and Zoey and Zian the Cat-Owl.

LEGO DREAMZzz series follows ordinary high-schoolers as they stumble upon the dream world a world where everything youve ever dreamt of actually exists! But where there are dreams, there must also be nightmares and our heroes must find a way to harness the limitless creativity of this fantastical world. All episodes are available to watch on the LEGO YouTube channel and other streaming services.

The new LEGO sets inspire children to bring their wildest dreams to life and reveal the true power of their creative imagination while dreaming. Each set provides a tantalising glimpse into the fantastical world of LEGO DREAMZzz and offers two exciting building options to double the playtime. Like the hero dream chasers, kids are encouraged to mash up different passions, unlock their imaginations and choose their own adventures.

We are beyond excited to be able to unveil the additional LEGO DREAMZzz products as we continue to celebrate the wondrous world of dreaming and explore what happens when dreams become real, saidCerim Manovi, Creative Director for LEGO DREAMZzz.With the release of the new products, we hope that kids all over the world push their imaginations to new and exciting heights.

Mateos Off-Road Car Building Set

Get ready to enter the dream world and begin your adventure with Mateos Off-Road Car Buggy building set. A Grimspawn has stolen the hourglass and you must help Mateo and Z-Blob get it back with this cool vehicle. Choose either a buggy or a quadcopter!

The Sandmans Tower Building Set

Help your favourite heroes defend the Sandmans Tower from the Never Witch with the awesome LEGO DREAMZzz building set featuring the characters Izzie, Mateo, Logan and Sneak. Kids can unleash their imagination and choose to transform it into an imposing fortress or an elegant tower.

Izzies Narwhal Hot-Air Balloon Set

Based on the exciting TV show, this building set lets kids help LEGO DREAMZzz hero figure Izzie rescue her animal Bunchu the bunny from the grips of a nightmare villain by building a whale figure fantasy.

Mr. Ozs Space Car Building Set

Based on the thrilling TV show, the building set allows kids to help Mr. Oz and Albert save Jayden, whos been captured by a Grimspawn, whose tentacles are posable. Kids can opt between space rover mode or space shuttle mode for Mr. Ozs rescue mission.

Zoey and Zian the Cat-Owl Building Set

This set invites kids into the

dream world to help hero figure Zoey save Zian from the villainous Night Hunter. Their imaginations will take flight as they build Zian as a Cat-Owl with wings to fly away from the nightmares or as a Cat-Peacock with a beautiful tail to fight them off.

The new LEGO DREAMZzz sets will be available to purchase from January 1, 2024, via LEGO stores,LEGO.com/dreamzzzand from select leading retailers around the world.

###

Product Detail

LEGO DREAMZzz Mateos Off-Road Car Set

Age: 7+

Price: 9.99 USD / 9.99 EUR / 8.99 GBP

Pieces: 94

Product No.: 71471

Dimensions: 45mm high, 157mm long, 157mm wide

Available: January 1, 2024

LEGO DREAMZzz Izzies Narwhal Hot-Air Balloon Set

Age: 7+

Price: 15.99 USD / 14.99 EUR / 12.99 GBP

Pieces: 156

Product No.: 71472

Dimensions: 61mm high, 141mm long, 191mm wide

Available: January 1, 2024

LEGO DREAMZzz Mr. Ozs Space Car Set

Age: 8+

Price: 29.99 USD / 29.99 EUR / 24.99 GBP

Pieces: 350

Product No.: 71475

Dimensions: 72mm high, 262mm long, 191mm wide

Available: January 1, 2024

LEGO DREAMZzz Zoey and Zian the Cat-Owl Set

Age : 9+

: 9+ Price : 49.99 USD / 49.99 EUR / 44.99 GBP

: 49.99 USD / 49.99 EUR / 44.99 GBP Pieces : 437

: 437 Product No. : 71476

: 71476 Dimensions : 62mm high, 262mm long, 222mm wide

: 62mm high, 262mm long, 222mm wide Available: January 1, 2024

LEGO DREAMZzz The Sandmans Tower Set

Age: 9+

Price: 89.99 USD / 89.99 EUR / 79.99 GBP

Pieces: 723

Product No.: 71477

Dimensions: 70mm high, 378mm long, 378mm wide

Available: January 1, 2024

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Groups mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean Play Well. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visitwww.LEGO.com/aboutus.