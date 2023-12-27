Olive Swan, The Feminine Princess, Releases -Sensitive Femininity

Sensitive Femininity explores all the current popular lifestyles, that have attempted to encapsulate the concept of a sensitive person, according to the worlds understanding. She explains Gods perspective on these recent and retro core ways of life. Replete with Scriptures, research, diagrams, and Hebrew words, this book is a wealth of resource for the sensitive spirit.

There are layers of Sensitivities a Sacred Sensorial has and we can perceive all of [them]unconsciously…in a matter of seconds, she writes. Sensitive Femininity examines these layers and offers a novel approach to living as a Sacred Sensorial. Each of the feminine womans senses are analyzed with Scripture and given an instructional task through the awareness of the Hebrews. This book includes an in-depth, effective, but simple weekly plan of fun activities to explore, expand, and excel in the gift of your sensitive nature from the Lord.

Mrs. Swan has a passion to reconnect women back to their inherit nature of femininity, as given by God to the Hebrews, so that they can be fulfilled in every way. Sensitive Femininity is sure to carry that purpose into the homes, lives, and relationships of the Feminine Daughter of God.

My joy in studying Hebraic culture, history, and language is starting to reflect largely in the books I write. Becoming more and more aware of the ways given to the chosen people, from the Creator of the Universe, has so much significance in understanding our lives and the nature of things, says Olive. I believe, many of the answers we are looking for reside in the Word of God in its original script.

Sensitive Femininity is available on Feministry.pink & Amazon.com, in Hardcover, Paperback, and soon on Audible. The video trailer for this book is available on her YouTube channel, TheFemininePrincess. Mrs. Swan, who teaches Hebraic-centered Femininity, has shared that she is currently working on yet another book and workshop on the topic. You can find her eBooks, infographics, and affirmation or prayer mp3s in her store Pink Peach and Cream.

