CD BioSciences Announces New Solutions for Glucose Homeostasis Research

Diabetes, which affects approximately 170 million people worldwide, is a disease characterized by a failure of glucose homeostatic control. This disorder results from a combination of insulin resistance and inadequate insulin secretion, leading to chronic hyperglycemia. Because diabetes is characterized by hyperglycemia, elucidating defects in the hypothalamic hormone and nutrient sensing pathways that regulate glucose homeostasis will reveal the core factors that contribute to the perpetuation of this metabolic disease.

Glucose homeostasis reflects the balance between dietary carbohydrate intake and the uptake and utilization of glucose by peripheral tissues. Insulin, secreted by the pancreas, is the primary regulator of glycemia. In the fasting state, low insulin levels promote glucose production via hepatic gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis and inhibit glucose uptake by insulin-sensitive tissues (skeletal muscle and adipose) to maintain euglycemia. When blood glucose or insulin levels are low or during exercise, glucagon is secreted by pancreatic alpha cells, which stimulate glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis in the liver and, to a lesser extent, the kidneys. Postprandial glucose uptake causes an increase in insulin and a decrease in glucagon, resulting in the opposite process. Insulin stimulates glucose uptake by peripheral tissues. Most postprandial glucose is used by skeletal muscle. Some tissues, most notably the brain, utilize glucose in the absence of insulin. Other factors such as neural stimulation, metabolic signaling, and other hormones also play a role in glucose metabolism.

Glucose homeostasis is critical to human health and maintaining adequate blood glucose levels is essential for survival. On the other hand, inappropriate glucose levels in the blood are a major symptom of diabetes. Normal glucose homeostasis is mainly maintained by glucagon and insulin. Therefore, it is necessary to elucidate and understand the underlying mechanisms of the various interactions in order to improve existing antidiabetic therapies and drugs and to develop new therapeutic approaches.

