A Complete Guide to Citibank Foreign Currency Account

Need to hold funds in a foreign currency outside of the region you are residing in? Citibank’s Foreign Currency Account may be your solution – with a single account, you can conveniently carry out transactions in multiple currencies.

Foreign Currency Accounts are highly beneficial to frequent travellers, expatriates, and international traders or investors who deal in multiple currencies. Here are the 3 essential benefits you can enjoy as a Citibank Foreign Currency Account holder:

Carry out cross-border transactions with ease

Deposit funds in your preferred currency, simplifying the management of your overseas transactions.

Make hassle-free payments abroad with Citibank Debit Mastercard in multiple foreign currencies.

A Foreign Currency Account can be instrumental in streamlining your international banking needs. To understand this service better, we will explore the various types of Foreign Currency Accounts offered by Citibank.

Choose from a wide range of Foreign Currency Accounts from Citi

Citibank offers four types of Foreign Currency Accounts to its customers:

Global Foreign Currency Account : This account allows you to streamline your transactions in multiple currencies such as Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Hong Kong Dollar, Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar, Sterling Pound, Swiss Franc, US dollar, and more on a single platform. You can use the Citibank Debit Card to pay for your international purchases without incurring any currency conversion fees. Additionally, this account helps you easily manage all your regular international transactions via Internet Banking, ATMs, AVR, and CitiPhone Banking. Checking facilities are also available for USD transactions – the first cheque book will be issued upon request at no charge once your account is opened, and subsequent chequebooks can be issued upon request via Citibank Online.

Conclusion

Citibank’s Foreign Currency Account will come in handy if you frequently carry out international transactions. You can not only transact in multiple currencies on a single platform but also enjoy preferential exchange rates and streamline your overseas transactions. Apply for a Citibank Foreign Currency Account to start enjoying the benefits today!

