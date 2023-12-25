Sarah and Leah Talabi dazzle at the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in The Attico Gowns

Industry: Fashion & Accessories

Sarah and Leah Talabi take over the Met Gala red carpet [this article was first published on May 2, 2023 at 10:47 p.m. on wwd.com]

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 21st, 2023

Sarah and Leah Talabi walked their first Met Gala carpet on the first Monday in May. The 23-year old twins both wore The Attico dresses adhering to the ‘black and white’ color palette that was trademarked by Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer who inspired the theme of this year’s Met Gala. The twins wore their hair in tousled blonde waves styled by Marie Trocodero. They both completed their look with Bucherer Fine Jewellery and Aquazzura heels.

This year’s Met Gala, officially titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the iconic fashion designer who died in February 2019. The Talabi twins, who were styled by Caroline Davis, both wore a full face of Armani Beauty, done by Melissa Hernandez. For hair, Greg Carhartt gave the models maximum volume that amped up their ultra-glam look.

