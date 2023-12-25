Sarah and Leah Talabi attend the British Fashion Awards 2023

Industry: Fashion & Accessories

Sarah and Leah Talabi attend The Fashion Awards in London [this article was first published on December 4, 2023 at 8:32 p.m. on wwd.com]

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 21st, 2023

Sarah and Leah Talabi sizzled at The Fashion Awards on Monday night at the Royal Albert Hall in stunning figure-hugging black dresses.

The 23-year old model twins looked beautiful in The Row dresses paired with fur arm sleeves.

The twins completed their look with custom gold crown hairpieces from Pandora, who presented the 2023 British Fashion Awards, and for whom the twins are brand ambassadors.

The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation. which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.

The BFC is also going back to having some gender-based design awards for the first time since the pandemic, splitting the best British designers into menswear and womenswear categories.

