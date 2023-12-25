Santa Claus Makes Early Stops to Visit Babies at Intermountain Health Utah Hospitals

Santa and his elves visit Intermountain Riverton and McKay-Dee Hospitals and Intermountain Medical Center

It is time for special deliveries, and Santa made some early rounds to Intermountain Health hospitals.

Santa started at Intermountain Riverton Hospital in Utah. He and his elves, who also happen to be nurses in the hospitals’ mom and baby department, have been busy in December wrapping up the newborn babies delivered there in Christmas stockings.

The stockings are given to parents who would like them as a memento from the hospital if their baby is born in December. A total of more than 2,000 babies have been delivered at Intermountain Riverton Hospital so far in 2023.

Next, Santa made special visits to the tiny babies in the neonatal ICUs at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah and Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Santa posed for pictures with the preemie babies and the photos were shared with parents as a keepsake.

“Having your baby in the neonatal ICU can be difficult for parents any time of year, and it’s especially true during the holidays. The Santa photos are a fun way to make the best of having your baby in the hospital,” said Alice Casper, nurse manager of the neonatal ICU at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

This year, more than 3,200 babies have been born at Intermountain Medical Center, and more than 2,100 babies have been born at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.

More than 24,000 babies have been born at Utah Intermountain hospitals with labor and delivery units so far in 2023.

