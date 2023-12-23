Acquire Demonstrates Holiday Spirit by Generously Donating to Salvation Army

As the holiday season approaches, Acquire recognizes the importance of spreading joy and extending a helping hand to those who may be facing challenges. With this in mind, the company has partnered with the Salvation Army, a renowned charitable organization, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families by adopting an Angel Tree Family and donating toys to the Salvation Army Donation Center.

The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program is a vital initiative that ensures thousands of children in Wake County receive Christmas gifts each year. Each angel symbolizes a child with a heartfelt Christmas wish list. Generous donors have the opportunity to adopt an angel and make these wishes come true. Donations typically include a toy and outfit from the child’s requests.

“We are honored to join forces with the Salvation Army to bring joy and essential items to children in need throughout Wake County this holiday season. Our partnership allows us to provide toys and clothes to those who may otherwise go without, spreading warmth and happiness during this special time of year,” said Zack Schuch, CEO and National Consultant.

Acquire is deeply committed to community contribution, considering it an integral part of its company culture. Demonstrating this commitment throughout 2023, Acquire actively engaged with various local and national organizations to foster a positive impact on the local community, businesses, and citizens. The company’s involvement ranged from organizing school supply drives to hosting golf tournaments, showcasing their eagerness to collaborate with any organization dedicated to assisting those in need. This Holiday Season the Acquire Team adopted a local family, consisting of 3 boys to fill their wish list of items. In addition, the Acquire Team hosted their annual Toy Drive where employees collected and donate 20+ toys to the Salvation Army.

“We firmly believe that every family should have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and create cherished memories. We are immensely proud of our employees for their incredible generosity in donating toys that will bring joy to those in need. Their selflessness and compassion exemplify the true spirit of the holiday season.” – Cedric Lancaster, Managing Partner.

Through its donations to the Salvation Army, Acquire aims to provide support to children and families who are less fortunate, ensuring that they can experience the joy and happiness that the holiday season brings. The company’s commitment to community involvement goes beyond its day-to-day operations, as it actively seeks opportunities to contribute positively to local organizations and initiatives.

Acquire is encouraging the Raleigh-Durham community follow along on social media to see the Acquire team continue to positively impact the Triangle.

For more information on The Salvation Army of Wake County, check out their website at www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/wakecounty.

For more information on career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement or general inquiries please email hr@acquireraleigh.com or check out their company page at www.acquireraleigh.com.