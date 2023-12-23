About Max AI Chatbot Revenge:

Amidst this high-stakes chaos, a trio of formidable adversaries emerges, each with their own brand of ruthlessness. A brutal, axe-wielding gang boss with a psychotic streak, a sociopathic IT hacking genius, and a radical fake-news reporter converge in an unholy alliance. Together, they conspire to annihilate reality itself, seeking to usher in an era of information anarchy. As danger escalates to a fever pitch, it falls upon Max and his trusty sidekick Duggie to confront the gathering storm. The menace may be international in scope, but the battle transforms into a personal and lethal showdown, where survival hangs in the balance. With the world on the brink of chaos, can Max and Duggie navigate this treacherous landscape and emerge victorious in a dramatic, life-and-death confrontation? Will Max and Duggie triumph against insurmountable odds, or will they be consumed by the very forces they seek to defeat?

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (255 pages)

Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.3 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800946743 / 9781800946934

Kindle eBook ASIN B0CN7JJQ54

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MAXAICR

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023

About the Author

Max AI Chatbot Revenge is the fourth book in a series by Anthony Silman.

The “Max” books look at the very real threats to society created by new technologies and are based on actual occurrences. Extensively researched, Anthony’s books are fact-based fiction; everything featured in his books is achievable, however, all the characters are fictional.

Anthony (Tony) Silman has been writing for most of his life, as a newspaper columnist and editor as well as script, copy and speech writing for global company programmes, conferences, press and product launches and major events. He lives in Wiltshire with his beloved wife, Sarah.

