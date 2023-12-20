Wakanda Winter Wonderland Brought Santa To The City For A Magical Holiday Themed Community Event

Dr. Mishi, Santa D.Sinclair & Kids at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO – Dec. 18, 2023 – PRLog — Ella Hill Hutch Community Center and the African American Arts & Culture Complex came alive with holiday cheer this past weekend as they hosted the highly anticipated event, Wakanda Winter Wonderland. Hey Carter! Books was proud to present Santa In The City as a part of the festive celebration that brought together families from all backgrounds for a day filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

The event kicked off with a toy giveaway, where children eagerly received gifts to brighten their holiday season. Ice skating, face painting, cookie decorating, and arts and crafts stations provided endless entertainment for attendees of all ages. The highlight of the day was the opportunity to take pictures with The Real Black Santa, Santa D. Sinclair, who brought smiles to the faces of children and adults alike.

The night concluded with a special treat for a select group of families who attended the Golden State Warriors game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center. Thanks to the Warriors Foundation, the families received beautifully wrapped gifts and had the honor of receiving them from Santa himself. To top it off, the kids had the chance to shoot free throws on the court after the game, creating unforgettable memories.

Dr. Thomishia Booker(Dr. Mishi), founder of Hey Carter! Books, expressed the importance of events like Santa In The City and Wakanda Winter Wonderland, saying, “It is crucial for children to see a Santa that reflects their own experiences. This event not only brings joy but also promotes literacy and the power of imagination.”

Brittany Ford, Director of Mo Magic, a partner for the events, shared her excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have hosted Wakanda Winter Wonderland again this year and to bring Santa to the city. It is an honor to collaborate with Hey Carter! Books and other organizations to create a magical experience for the community.”

Valese Jones, founder of Sincerely Nicole Media, played a pivotal role in making this event available to a larger audience. Jones emphasized the importance of community collaboration, saying, “We are proud to have brought together organizations that share a common goal of uplifting and empowering our community. Together, we can make a difference.”

Dr. Thomishia Booker’s book, “Santa Claus Is Coming To The Town,” is available for purchase on https://heycarterbooks.com/ .This heartwarming story captures the spirit of the holiday season and encourages children to embrace the magic of Santa Claus.

About Hey Carter! Books

Hey Carter! Books is a children’s book publisher that aims to promote diversity and inclusion through literature. Their books inspire, educate, and empower children of all backgrounds.