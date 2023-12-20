VISTARA STRENGTHENS INTERNATIONAL CONNECTIVITY FROM MUMBAI

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will boost international connectivity from Mumbai by increasing frequencies to two popular international destinations – London Heathrow and Singapore. The airline will increase the flight frequency between Mumbai and London Heathrow, from 4x weekly to daily flights, starting 1 March 2024. Additionally, Vistara will introduce a second daily flight between Mumbai and Singapore from 1 February 2024, using its A321neo aircraft. Vistara also operates daily flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, and flies daily to Singapore from Delhi and 6x weekly from Pune. Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website , mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara connects Mumbai to a total of 14 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND SINGAPORE

EFFECTIVE 01 FEBRUARY 2024

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Singapore UK 105 Daily 00:55 hrs 09:15 hrs UK 107 Daily 10:50 hrs 18:45 hrs Singapore – Mumbai UK 106 Daily 10:30 hrs 13:45 hrs UK 108 Daily 19:45 hrs 23:35 hrs * All timings shown are in local time zones ** Subject to regulatory approvals

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND LONDON HEATHROW

EFFECTIVE 01 MARCH 2024

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai-London UK 015 Daily 14:45 hrs 19:00 hrs London-Mumbai UK 016 Daily 20:55 hrs 11:15 (+1) hrs * All timings shown are in local time zones, the exact timings may differ on the respective day of operations **+1 indicates next-day arrival *** Subject to regulatory approvals

Vistara accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.