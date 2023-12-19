Leading Rural PACE Provider Coming to Northeast Ohio

One Senior Care, a leading PACE provider to rural and Appalachian communities, is proud to announce that its program, LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania (LIFE-NWPA), has been selected by the Ohio Department of Aging to bring the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to three counties – Ashtabula, Trumbull, and Mahoning – in Northeast Ohio. In June, Ohio state legislators issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify partners to administer this innovative program in the state’s rural areas.

The PACE program, already operating in 32 states and servicing approximately 55,000 seniors, is designed to address the unique needs of low-income seniors with chronic care needs. Based on research that highlights the advantages of at-home care and a supportive social environment, PACE offers a comprehensive array of services including medical, psychosocial, cognitive, functional, and end-of-life support.

“With a presence in the nearby Appalachian regions of Kentucky and Pennsylvania, we’re proud to extend our participant-first approach to meet the unique needs of Northeast Ohio,” said Richard Fish, CEO of One Senior Care. “As a demonstrated leader in administering rural PACE programs, One Senior Care is committed to ensuring wise use of funds on durable centers, quality jobs, and to quickly expand health care access to the state.”

The Appalachian regions of rural Ohio, where One Senior Care plans to locate, face higher mortality rates across several leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, when compared with the national average. Notably, studies have also shown that PACE services can help older adults manage these chronic diseases and can lower mortality rates for participants.

“One Senior Care is excited to expand our PACE program into Ashtabula, Trumbull, and Mahoning counties, where many of our team members live. We look forward to leveraging our deep understanding of these communities to provide the care that Northeast Ohio’s older adults deserve,” Fish concluded.