Proteus Industries Inc. Announces Durable and Accurate Liquid Flow Products for the SEMI, Medical, and Industrial Markets

Proteus Industries Inc. is a renowned provider of liquid flow sensing and control instruments, offering a wide range of high-precision products that can operate in extreme temperatures and rugged environments for the semiconductor equipment, medical, and industrial markets.

According to Philip Frausto, Director of Marketing and Sales, “Proteus has established itself as a trusted brand, owing to its expertise in customizing long-lived flow control products according to client’s unique and complex requirements. An example of this is our industry-leading 5-year warranty for mission-critical applications. With proper maintenance, users can extend the life of their Proteus flow meters to 10 years or longer, making Proteus one of the most cost-effective flow meter brands in the market today.”

Proteus Industries Inc. offers consistent processes in an ISO-9001:2015 certified quality system, a private company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Hochiminh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the SEMI, Medical, Automotive, and Industrial markets.

For more information about Proteus Industries, Inc., please visit Proteusind.com.