Noise welcomes Bose on board as strategic investor to strengthen its leadership in India

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, today announced a strategic investment from Bose, a global pioneer in consumer electronics and audio, to shape the future of its product line and redefine consumer experiences. This collaboration marks Noise’s first-ever funding – and as a part of the Series A round – a significant milestone for India’s largest profitable D2C business. Noise has been on a mission to secure capital and this strategic collaboration aids innovation in the audio space, further strengthens research and design, and meets the evolving consumer preferences in the Indian market.

Noise’s journey to becoming a smart wearables leader in the country has been exemplary. The homegrown brand started its bootstrapped journey with a humble vision to disrupt the industry with meaningful technology in a category which holds transformational power. Today, the brand has become a household name in India for everything around connected lifestyle. This powerful partnership will further cement the brand’s unwavering commitment to crafting top-tier technology tailored for the new-age consumers.

Speaking about the partnership, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “It’s about the right partnership at the right time, and we firmly believe that our strategic alliance with Bose will be a pivotal juncture in our journey towards revolutionizing the future of smart wearables realm. Bose’s belief in us validates our relentless pursuit of innovation, aimed at delivering transformative technology for today’s consumer. We are excited to partner with a company like Bose whose technical expertise and global experience will help us augment our capabilities and elevate our offerings.

As one of the largest players in the largest consumer market, in just less than five years of its inception, Noise has become synonymous for consumer-centric innovation. Re-inventing at every step without losing sight of the larger vision, the brand has been successful in writing a playbook for building a successful bootstrapped business. The brand has opened doors to myriad opportunities that smart wearables bring, helping unlock the potential of human excellence.

“As we looked at the opportunity to reach more people with the benefits of our technology in India, investing in Noise became an obvious choice,” said Nicholas Smith, senior vice president, strategy and business development at Bose. “Their leadership in the wearables category and understanding of their customers will allow us to collaborate and bring new, differentiated products to a growing market.”