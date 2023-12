Muthoot Microfin Limited raises Rs. 284.99 crore from 26 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs. 291 per equity share

Muthoot Microfin Limited has allotted 97,93,812 equity shares to 26 anchor investors and raised ₹284.99 crore ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹291 per equity share (including share premium of ₹281 per equity share) with face value of ₹10 per share.

The anchor allocation is as follows:

Sr. No Name of Anchor Investor No. of Equity Shares Allocated % of Anchor Investor Portion Bid Price (₹. per Equity Share) Total Amount Allocated (₹) 1 WCM INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND 9,08,820 9.28% 291.00 26,44,66,620.00 2 JNL MULTI-MANAGER INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP FUND 5,21,322 5.32% 291.00 15,17,04,702.00 3 WCM INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND L.P. 5,03,472 5.14% 291.00 14,65,10,352.00 4 THE NORTH CAROLINA SUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLANS GROUP TRUST 5,06,175 5.17% 291.00 14,72,96,925.00 5 CLEARWATER INTERNATIONAL FUND 4,23,810 4.33% 291.00 12,33,28,710.00 6 FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM – ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC (EMSC) 3,43,689 3.51% 291.00 10,00,13,499.00 7 ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 7,56,024 7.72% 291.00 22,00,02,984.00 8 HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 7,56,024 7.72% 291.00 22,00,02,984.00 9 BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. 7,56,024 7.72% 291.00 22,00,02,984.00 10 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED . 10,30,965 10.53% 291.00 30,00,10,815.00 11 ACM GLOBAL FUND VCC 5,15,508 5.26% 291.00 15,00,12,828.00 12 KOTAK MAHINDRA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. 5,15,508 5.26% 291.00 15,00,12,828.00 13 SBI GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 3,66,003 3.74% 291.00 10,65,06,873.00 14 ASTORNE CAPITAL VCC – ARVEN 3,43,689 3.51% 291.00 10,00,13,499.00 15 MORGAN STANLEY ASIA (SINGAPORE) PTE. – ODI 3,43,689 3.51% 291.00 10,00,13,499.00 16 ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD 1,71,870 1.75% 291.00 5,00,14,170.00 17 RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 1,71,870 1.75% 291.00 5,00,14,170.00 18 CHOLAMANDALAM MS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD 1,71,870 1.75% 291.00 5,00,14,170.00 19 PRAMERICA LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED 68,730 0.70% 291.00 2,00,00,430.00 20 PLIL LARGE CAP EQUITY FUND ULIF00427/08/08LARCAPFUND140 49,860 0.51% 291.00 1,45,09,260.00 21 PLIL PARTICIPATING NON-LINKED INDIVIDUAL LIFE FUND LIFE 00108/04/13 LIFETRADP140 50,880 0.52% 291.00 1,48,06,080.00 22 LARGE CAP ADVANTAGE FUND 1,200 0.01% 291.00 3,49,200.00 23 FLEXICAP OPPORTUNITIES FUND 1,200 0.01% 291.00 3,49,200.00 24 INTEGRATED CORE STRATEGIES (ASIA) PTE. LTD. 1,71,870 1.75% 291.00 5,00,14,170.00 25 COPTHALL MAURITIUS INVESTMENT LIMITED – ODI ACCOUNT 1,71,870 1.75% 291.00 5,00,14,170.00 26 SOCIETE GENERALE – ODI 1,71,870 1.75% 291.00 5,00,14,170.00 Total 97,93,812 100.00% 2,84,99,99,292

Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue:

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer.