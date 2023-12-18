Phoenix Mall of Asia Presents Country’s first 100ft Tall Christmas Tree, European Market – Unleashing Festive Magic!

As the festive season unfolds, the Phoenix Mall of Asia, a premier shopping destination, is set to enchant visitors with a spectacular 100ft tall Christmas Tree, first time in the country, towers over exquisite décor and buzzing activities. Bedecked in a symphony of shimmering lights and opulent ornaments it captures the high spirit of the season. The Phoenix Mall of Aisa is also displaying a European Themed Market, creating a magical atmosphere for families and friends. Customers can experience the magic of the season with a dazzling extravaganza! The spectacular events, Santa Meet & Greet will bring a gust of the festive cheer along with the carol singing, girls dressed in reindeer costumes, a charming snowman, and a Christmas parade with an international flair.

The pinnacle of the occasion is the Grandeur Christmas Tree, a momentous spectacle where the Phoenix Mall of Asia unveils its majestic 100-foot towering Christmas tree, the loftiest in the country. This signifies the official inauguration of the festive season, offering a grand and awe-inspiring experience for all attendees. The evening will be accompanied by enchanting music and performances, infusing a touch of opulent joy and glittering magic into the festivities.

Nestled under the iconic tree stands the life-sized gingerbread house, with doors that opens you to nostalgic moments and windows that let in wafts of childlike wonder with its coziness. The house welcomes the guests & children to a realm where imagination comes alive and wraps you in the comforting embrace of sweet reverie.

Presenting itself as a resplendent centrepiece, the tallest Christmas tree exudes the opulence of a lavish gingerbread house, invoking sentiments of warmth, nostalgia, and childlike wonder. Adorned with meticulously crafted details, including multiple miniature homes and windows, it assumes the semblance of a life-sized gingerbread masterpiece, elevating the festive ambiance to a truly luxurious experience. Shoppers can explore an array of charming stalls offering handcrafted gifts, delectable festive treats, and seasonal delights. The treasure trove of a market promises a delightful shopping experience for visitors of all ages.

The mall has also organised live entertainment throughout the evening, featuring eminent artists, and carol singers. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice as the Christmas at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, is bigger with trending accessories, cute artifacts, home decor products, and other exciting festive merchandise. The stage at the luxurious mall will awaken with the enchanting spirit of Christmas, casting a spell of joy and festive merriment. The stage at the Grand Plaza will be transformed into a lively spectacle, immersing visitors in the true spirit of Christmas and exuding an atmosphere of joy and festive merriment. Families are invited to visit Santa’s Grotto, where children can meet Santa Claus, share their Christmas wishes, and capture memorable moments with a photo session. It’s an opportunity to create lasting memories for the little ones.

Gajendra Singh Rathod, the Director of Malls for South India, expressed his excitement, said, “As we revel the grand 100ft Christmas tree, the tallest in the city and in the country, it serves as a beacon of festive joy, embodying the spirit of the season. The enchanting Christmas market adds another layer of magic, creating a space where the community comes together to celebrate the warmth and happiness that define this special time of the year. Join us at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore, as we want to spread festive warmth and cheer to the hearts of our visitors with the splendour of the Grande Christmas Tree and the delights of the Enchanting Christmas Market.”

The magical evening of lights, laughter, and Festive spirit at Mall of Asia, Bangalore is here to make this Christas season truly special.