New Release by HGBM Author, Ron Isaacs

After almost three thousand years saying halleluyah is still a great way to express joy and exuberance. The word “halleluyah” first appears in the Book of Psalms, a combination of two Hebrew words, hallel meaning praise and yah meaning God. Saying the word is a way to help one show appreciation and joy for many of life’s opportunities and special moments. Psalm 150 concludes with the words “Let every breath of life praise God, Halleluyah.”

