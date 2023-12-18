APFED Launches Second EoE Awareness Campaign in New York City’s Times Square

The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), a leading advocacy organization for eosinophil-associated disease has launched its second awareness campaign in the legendary Times Square in New York City.

This campaign is designed to highlight some of the symptoms of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and prompt those who recognize symptoms to speak with a doctor.

EoE is a chronic, allergic inflammatory disease of the esophagus (the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach). Symptoms may include, but aren’t limited to difficulty swallowing, reflux, vomiting, and food getting stuck in the throat. Left untreated, EoE may cause narrowing the esophagus and permanent damage.

The general public has low awareness of EoE and research shows that the majority of patients delay seeking care because they attribute symptoms to other causes. Launched in October and running until the end of December, APFED’s series of informative digital advertisements is featured on a digital billboard located at the northeast corner of the intersection at 1500 Broadway and West 43rd Street.

“This campaign is a unique opportunity to reach and engage a broad audience on recognizing symptoms that could indicate EoE,” shares Mary Jo Strobel, APFED’s Executive Director. “EoE is chronic and progressive, and the duration of the untreated disease can lead to permanent damage of the esophagus. Therefore, it’s critical that we teach people common symptoms of and encourage them to seek medical consult if they recognize these symptoms.”

This is APFED’s second campaign in Times Square this year. The first set of ads ran from April through June and focused on symptom recognition among different age groups. This fall campaign intersperses holiday imagery with awareness messages.

APFED is grateful to Sanofi and Regeneron for their support of the campaign.

“We are proud to work alongside the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), who continues to drive EoE awareness in thought-provoking and innovative ways,” said Vanessa Wolfeler, Head of Respiratory and Gastroenterology at Sanofi. “By transforming commonly overlooked symptoms into visual messages aimed to help patients seek support, APFED demonstrates the ways in which EoE may impact celebrations, holidays, and other events involving food. Sanofi and Regeneron are committed to supporting the lives of those impacted by this chronic, progressive disease.”

“As longstanding partners with APFED, Regeneron and Sanofi are committed to our shared goal of driving awareness of EoE in support of patients living daily with this poorly understood and under-recognized disease,” said Michael Jones VP, US Commercial Respiratory and Gastroenterology, Regeneron. “We thank APFED’s leadership in driving patient-informed, creative campaigns to better reach those who may be suffering without answers.”

Those in New York City this month can help APFED increase EoE awareness by posting photos of the ads to social media, tagging APFED and using the hashtag #EosAware.

About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)

The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. https://www.APFED.org