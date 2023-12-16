Hong Kong – GFS rescues two crew members who fell into the sea (with video)

GFS rescues two crew members who fell into the sea (with video) ***************************************************************



​The Government Flying Service (GFS) received a call today (December 16) at 12.57pm from the Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, reporting that a fishing vessel with water intake and later sank in an incident about 20 kilometers east of Dangan Island, with two crew members falling into the sea. It was reported that the wind speed at the scene reached 74 kilometers per hour, the sea wave was 5.5 meters and the water temperature was 23 degree Celsius.



The GFS dispatched a H175 helicopter and a Challenger 605 fixed-wing aircraft to assist in the rescue. Both crew members were rescued and taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment at 14.13pm.