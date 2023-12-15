Notable Couples Therapist Featured On Relationship Podcast

According to Dumbroff, What triggers us are those buttons that were usually installed early in our life. She further explained that we all take our early coping mechanisms, unconsciously, into our adult life, but that what helped us survive in the families we grew up in, is not necessarily useful in our adult relationships.

Wendi shared valuable insight into her approach when addressing these issues. She discussed how she helps individuals to identify when they are experiencing triggers and guides them on responding thoughtfully rather than reacting impulsively in their interactions with their partners.

To listen to the interview, please click here.

About Wendi L. Dumbroff

Wendi L. Dumbroff is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in Madison, NJ, where she specializes in individual, family, couples, and sex therapy. She is a highly trained couple and sex therapist who provides a safe, non-judgmental, and sex-positive environment.

Dumbroff has extensive experience counseling individuals, families, and couples, around many different matters including; infidelity, lack of communication, depression, anxiety, and all aspects of sexual issues. Highly intuitive, she honors the perspectives of each person in the room; she deeply believes therapy is a very courageous choice and a key to understanding un-useful patterns, which repeat in relationships.

Additionally, Dumbroff is a certified teacher of mindfulness and meditation which are skills she brings into her therapy practice. To see more of Wendis media coverage, please click https://wendidumbrofftherapy.com/press/.

About Whiskey Sex Talk

Whiskey Sex Talk is a show that educates and informs its listenership on sex and relationship topics.

