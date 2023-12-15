Hong Kong – LegCo Blood Donation Day held successfully (with photos)

LegCo Blood Donation Day held successfully (with photos) ********************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) Blood Donation Day was successfully held for two consecutive days (December 13 and 14) in the LegCo Complex. A total of 46 people took part in the event, including 14 LegCo Members, 20 Members’ staff and 12 LegCo Secretariat staff.



The mobile blood donation vehicle of the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service was parked at Public Entrance 1 of the LegCo Complex to facilitate blood donation.



Members participating in the event included Mr Paul Tse, Mr Shiu Ka-fai, Ms Yung Hoi-yan, Mr Chan Chun-ying, Mr Kenneth Lau, Mr Robert Lee, Dr Chow Man-kong, Mr Lam Chun-sing, Mr Duncan Chiu, Mr Leung Man-kwong, Mr Chan Yung, Mr Sunny Tan, Ms Judy Chan and Mr Shang Hailong.