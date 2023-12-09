Hong Kong – Cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases in Princess Margaret Hospital

Cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases in Princess Margaret Hospital *******************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:



The spokesman for Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) made the following announcement today (December 8):



A 62-year-old male patient in an orthopaedic ward of PMH was confirmed to be carrying Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci (VRE) on November 9 without signs of infection.



In accordance with the prevailing infection control guidelines, the hospital has conducted a contact tracing investigation. Ten more male patients (aged from 55 to 89) in the same ward were found to be VRE carriers and asymptomatic. All patients are now being treated in isolation and are in stable condition.



The ward concerned has adopted the following enhanced infection control measures:

1. Enhanced hand hygiene and stringent contact precautions;

2. Enhanced attention to contamination-prone procedures; and

3. Enhanced disinfection and cleaning of the ward concerned.

The hospital will continue the enhanced infection control measures and closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health for necessary follow-up.