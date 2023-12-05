Canada – Octenol and Its Associated End-use Products, Proposed Re evaluation Decision (PRVD2023-05)

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to continue registration of products containing octenol for sale and use in Canada, with proposed label updates. Octenol is a naturally occurring volatile alcohol, produced and released by many species of plants, animals and mushrooms. Octenol is registered as a mosquito attractant for outdoor use only in devices which trap and kill mosquitoes…