Jazz Vocalist Ryan J Driscoll to Headline a Very Sinatra Christmas Special in Nashville, TN

Jazz is alive and well in Music City. To celebrate the coming Christmas holiday, Concerts Under the Stars is presenting a night of Christmas jazz called “A Very Sinatra Christmas Special”. The event is being produced in America’s top cities and features each city’s top jazz entertainer.

In Nashville, Music City’s top jazz vocalist Ryan J Driscoll and his band will be performing many Christmas favorites and a selection of Holiday tunes that were loved by the legendary “Old Blue Eyes.” The shows will take place on December 16, 17 and 21 with two shows each evening; 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Currently Ryan is a headliner at the new Sinatra Bar & Restaurant located in Printers Alley, Nashville which is a joint venture between Nashville’s Icon Entertainment and the Sinatra family. Ryan stated “I am excited to perform a number of Sinatra’s Christmas favorites. Christmas is my favorite time of year, and I am blessed to share my voice and talented musical ensemble with all the guests, it’s going to be fun!”

Mark Alexander CEO of Fly With Me Entertainment representing Ryan added, “Ryan is not only Nashville’s best jazz vocalist, he is an exceptional performer engaging his audiences wherever he performs. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

Tickets available through FeverUp.com

About Ryan J Driscoll

Ryan J Driscoll is an accomplished vocalist and entertainer known for his smooth, warm, and compelling vocal renditions of timeless songs and his expansive and diverse repertoire. Mastering not only the iconic jazz standards we all know and love, Ryan delivers a refreshing take on hits from the Great American Songbook, songs from different eras, as well as timeless pop standards.

About Fly With Me Entertainment

Fly With Me Entertainment™ is a boutique entertainment management company established to represent highly talented, up and coming performing artists. The Company was founded by entertainment industry veteran Mark Alexander and represents vocalist/entertainer Ryan J. Driscoll.

Contact:

Mark Alexander

Fly With Me Entertainment