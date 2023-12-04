HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital introduces Jharkhand’s most advanced Elekta Versa HD Platform

HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital Ranchi announced the launch of Jharkhand’s most advanced Elekta Versa HD Platform, a versatile, all-in-one system that is capable of delivering a wide variety of external radiation therapy modalities for a broad spectrum of cancers. The media was briefed by Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Mr. Raj Gore, CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Mr. Sayeed Ahmad Ansari, Executive Director in the presence of Mr. Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head, East & AP, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Mr. Sourabh Kanti Mandal, COO, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital & Dr. Aftab Alam Ansari, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital.

Elekta Versa HD’s unique high-dose-rate delivery feature coupled with motion adjustment technology allows specialists to target the tumors with high doses of radiation whilst preserving the nearby critical structures. Its sophisticated features make treatment planning simpler, therapy effective, and recovery faster. It offers anatomically connected 4D imaging as well as cutting-edge 4D soft-tissue visualization to detect respiratory movements and precisely target mobile lung malignancies. It assists radiologists in attaining excellent clinical outcomes even in the most difficult cancer cases due to its flexibility and agility. This platform also allows for high doses to be delivered in short periods, such as in stereotactic radiation therapy, lowering treatment time and enhancing efficiency. It allows specialists to treat difficult tumors with sub-millimeter precision.

Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said “Being a single specialty hospital network, HCG has clearly shown how high-quality cancer centers can be established in a country like India, and how well they can perform in terms of clinical outcomes. We deliver quality care irrespective of the patients’ socio-economic status as we have always been focused on bringing uniform care to all sections of society. As an Oncologist, and as a founder, I feel happy to see HCG emerging as a medical destination of choice, catering to millions of patients across the country with 24 centers spread across metro and non-metropolitan areas. Technology is an integral part of our healthcare dynamic and the introduction of Elekta Versa HD marks a pivotal step in HCG’s ongoing commitment to combat cancer and a key milestone in precision oncology. With our Multi-disciplinary approach, rapid advances in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, and stellar support from our partner in Ranchi, HCG is set to transform the cancer care landscape in Jharkhand.”

Addressing the Media, Mr. Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Elekta Versa HD Radiotherapy Platform at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital in Ranchi. Our aim is to improve access to quality cancer care beyond metro cities, reducing inequalities. This advanced technology emphasizes our commitment to enhancing cancer treatment, across all our locations. Its integration is a significant stride in shaping the future of cancer care in Jharkhand, making personalized treatments more effective and fulfilling our promise of adding years to life.”

Mr. Sayeed Ahmad Ansari, Executive Director, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital said, “We take immense pride in introducing the Elekta Versa HD Radiotherapy Platform at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital in Ranchi. This state-of-the-art technology underscores our dedication to delivering world-class cancer care to the people of Jharkhand. The Elekta Versa HD enables personalized cancer treatment with its precision and efficiency. We are dedicated to deliver high-quality care and positive outcomes for our patients. With our patient-centric approach, we strive to combat cancer and enhance the lives of those we serve.”

HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital Ranchi has been at the forefront of the battle against cancer, harnessing the expertise of highly skilled specialists and leveraging advanced technology to lead the combat. The introduction of Elekta Versa HD is a remarkable milestone in the center’s mission to provide world-class oncology care.