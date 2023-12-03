Shimmering Sunsets at New Speakeasy on the Top Floor of Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Chicago, U.S.A. – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 1, 2023

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago welcomes the return of Mile High Cocktail Club, a limited-time speakeasy experience. Taking the speakeasy concept to new heights, this 20-person experience is located on the Hotels top floor, making it the highest of its kind in the city. The lounge will be open to Hotel guests and Chicagoans through February 15, 2023.

This years cocktail lounge embodies all things golden hour, sunsets, and gilded glamour. From the forty-sixth floor of the Hotel, patrons can enjoy the highest guest views in the city, overlooking the iconic Magnificent Mile. The stylish space beckons guests to relish cocktails at the sunsets edge with an inventive sundial-style menu centred on golden hours around the globe.

Upon arrival at the Adorn Bar on the 7th floor, guests are guided to the elevators equipped with a glass of Champagne and a sunset seeker guide to help navigate the experience and showcase golden hours across the globe. Perched in the clouds high above the city, the lounge delights guests with its deceiving Hotel room faade. The former guest room suite was reimagined by Kehoe Designs to capture eternal golden hour with hues of gold and orange reflecting off stunning metallic surfaces from golden disco balls suspended from the roof to the shining ochre bar top.

The bespoke beverage menu was designed for whimsical tableside finishes and interactive experiences for guests to enjoy while taking in some of the citys famed architecture and dreaming of their next sunset adventure. Some of the libations include the Zanzibar-inspired Kili with notes of banana and allspice, the Santorini-inspired Thira with olive-oil infused Ketel One and rosemary-lemon sherbet, and the Scotland-inspired Mystic Island made with Hennessy and a touch of smoke.

Menu highlights include:

Cocktails

Mariposa – Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco, melon, coffee, lime, grapefruit soda

– Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco, melon, coffee, lime, grapefruit soda Midnight Sun – Tanqueray 10, Calvados, berries, blood orange, lemon and egg white

– Tanqueray 10, Calvados, berries, blood orange, lemon and egg white Green Flash – Choice of Volcan X.A. tequila or Johnny Walker Blue Label, orange bitters, Peychauds bitters, 24 karat gold sugar cube

Champagne

Mot & Chandon Ros Imprial – chardonnay/pinot noir/pinot meunier, Epernay, France nv

– chardonnay/pinot noir/pinot meunier, Epernay, France nv Dom Prignon – chardonnay/pinot noir, Hautvillers, France 2012

– chardonnay/pinot noir, Hautvillers, France 2012 Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame – chardonnay/pinot noir, Reims, France 2008

The Mile High Cocktail Club experience is available Thursday through Saturday until February, 15 2024. Reservations are required.