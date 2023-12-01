Paragon Cyber Solutions LLC Wins Small Business of the Year Award at the 43rd Annual Tampa Bay Chamber Awards

Paragon Cyber Solutions LLC was presented with the prestigious Small Business of the Year Award in the 5-20 employee category on November 16, 2023 at the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock & Casino Events Center.

This award caps off an impressive year for Paragon Cyber Solutions as they were previously named one of Grow FL’s Top 50 Companies to Watch, a recipient of the 2023 Hire Vets Medallion Platinum Award and now the Tampa Bay Chamber’s Small Business of the Year.

Finalists for the Small Business of the Year award underwent an extensive ten-month process which included hosting an in-office site visit, presenting for a panel of judges all while continuing the day-to-day operations that made them a finalist amongst over 400 nominees.

After winning the award, Founder/CEO Courtney H. Jackson shared the following heartfelt message: “A special thank you to our amazing Chamber of Commerce for this prestigious award. It serves as both motivation and validation, inspiring us to reach greater heights and make even more meaningful contributions to the community. Thank you to my team. Your hard work, loyalty, and commitment are the backbone of our success. Thank you to the Tampa community. When my family and I relocated here over five years ago, we were welcomed with open arms – including by our very own Mayor. Together, let’s continue to innovate, collaborate, and make a positive impact on the world around us.”