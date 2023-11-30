Hong Kong – Works departments carried out surprise inspections to ensure site safety (with photos)

Works departments carried out surprise inspections to ensure site safety (with photos) **************************************************************************************



A spokesman for the Development Bureau (DEVB) said today (November 30) that in view of the numbers of serious incidents occurred in the construction industry in recent months, the heads of works departments took lead to carry out surprise inspections on different public works sites in the past week, targeting high-risk work activities, in particular lifting operation and work at height to curb unsafe practices.



The spokesman said, “Warnings were immediately issued to the contractor when risks of unsafe practices were found in the inspection. Rectifications had to be made before the relevant work activities could continue. In addition, the site safety performance of the contractor would be duly reflected in the contractor’s quarterly performance report. Unsatisfactory site safety performance would have implications on the contractor’s opportunity of undertaking public works contracts in the future.”



Besides, works departments and their resident site staff will continue to closely supervise site safety of public works. Any inappropriate conditions unearthed will be taken seriously. In addition, the DEVB will continue to impose appropriate regulating actions against contractors involved in serious incidents according to the contractor regulating regime.



The spokesman said that enhancing safety awareness of the project teams and site staff is also very important to reduce the occurrence of serious incidents. To this end, the DEVB and the works departments held on November 17 a seminar about the recent serious incidents to identify the causes, to reiterate strict enforcement of safety measures and to enhance the safety training of relevant personnel. To raise front-line site personnel’s alertness to site safety matters, the DEVB has also requested project teams of works departments to participate regularly in safety morning assemblies at sites, conveying the Government’s concerns over site safety directly to the front-line site personnel and sharing with them safety information.



The spokesman stressed that the DEVB attaches great importance to site safety and will continue to adopt a multi-pronged approach and timely refine the site safety management system of public works to enhance site safety. The spokesman appealed to the industry to actively support the enhancement of site safety culture. Every stakeholder in the construction industry has a responsibility. They should perform their own duties and work together for achieving the target of carrying out work activities safely.