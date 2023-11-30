Hong Kong – Correctional officers intercept smuggling of suspected dangerous drug into Tai Lam Centre for Women

Correctional officers intercept smuggling of suspected dangerous drug into Tai Lam Centre for Women ******************************************************************************************



Correctional officers at Tai Lam Centre for Women today (November 30) intercepted a female remand person in custody smuggling a suspected dangerous drug into the centre by concealing it inside her body.

The 45-year-old person in custody was remanded for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug on November 28. After undergoing X-ray body scanning, she was suspected to have swallowed the dangerous drug before admission. She was therefore separated and put under close monitoring.

At 3.02pm today, she discharged one pack of the suspected dangerous drug with a weight of about 18 grams wrapped in a plastic sheet. The case has been reported to the Police for follow-up.

A spokesman for the Correctional Services Department said, “The department takes every measure to stop the introduction of dangerous drugs or unauthorised articles into correctional institutions in order to maintain good order and discipline, and a drug-free environment for all persons in custody.”