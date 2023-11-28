NCR Voyix Named World’s Largest Point of Sale (POS) Software Provider by RBR Data Services

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

NCR Voyix Corporation(NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and banking industries, continued its position as the worlds largest supplier of point of sale (POS) software in RBR Data ServicesGlobal POS Software 2023 study.

NCR Voyix is recognized as the number one global POS software supplier in both total and new restaurant installations, as well as in the Grocery+ category of retail, which includes grocery, convenience and drug stores. NCR Voyix, previously known as NCR Corporation, has held the top global supplier position in the study by RBR Data Services, a division of Datos Insights, since the first edition was published in 2016.

I am grateful to our customers who trust NCR Voyix to provide the mission-critical solutions that run their operations. While we are proud of our leadership position, we acknowledge the ongoing need to innovate and earn our customers business every day, said David Wilkinson, NCR Voyix CEO. Our commitment is to partner with our customers, co-creating transformative experiences in digital commerce.

The Global POS Software2023 studyis based on an analysis of projects with more than 1,000 POS installations worldwide by more than 125 industry suppliers and encompassing nearly nine million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into eight segments across grocery, general merchandise and hospitality industries in 48 individual country markets and across six regions.

For more information on NCRs Voyixs next-gen platform architecture, visithttps://www.ncrvoyix.com/.

About RBR Data Services

RBR Data Services provides clients with independent and reliable data and insights through published research, consulting and bespoke data services. Its global research covers the cards and payments, retail technology and banking automation sectors and is used by the leading market participants, analysts and regulators as the authoritative source of industry and competitor benchmark data.

About NCR Voyix Corporation

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 16,000 employees in 35 countries across the globe.