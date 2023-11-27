Lightailing: Brightening LEGO, Crafting the Artistry of Light – LEGO’s best friend, Enjoy 50% Off Everything!

Lightailing is devoted to infusing LEGO sets with fresh luminosity, providing users with a more unique lighting experience. As a token of appreciation, Lightailing offers exclusive Black Friday discounts, reaching a peak of 50% off on November 24th CST and continuing with 30%–40% off until November 28. Amazon-wide discounts drop as low as $9.99, ensuring affordability for high-quality lighting products. Engaging social media activities add an extra layer of delight, offering users the chance to win gift cards and enchanting Christmas streetlights. Join Lightailing in illuminating LEGO and brightening the journey of creativity! Annual maximum discount, not to be missed!

Beijing, November 23, 2023 With the continuous growth of the LEGO enthusiast community, the Lightailing brand has been committed to infusing LEGO sets with a fresh beauty of light, allowing players to enjoy a more unique lighting experience while assembling their creations. Since our brand’s inception, Lightailing has adhered to the principle of “Delight bricks,delight life.” creating a space for users filled with fun and warmth during their building moments and endowing every user’s illuminated LEGO with a magical touch of light.

In 2017, we introduced our first illuminated LEGO creation—the classic “Light Kit for Volkswagen T1 Camper Van 10220,” which has since garnered consistent love and support from LEGO fans. Through carefully designed lighting effects, we have successfully showcased the extraordinary beauty of LEGO, laying a solid foundation for the future development of this category.

Lightailing has accompanied users through six years of their journey. To express gratitude for the continuous support from our valued users, Lightailing is launching a series of substantial discounts during the upcoming Black Friday period. On November 24th, CST, users can enjoy an exclusive 50% discount on the entire site when ordering from our official website, reaching the maximum discount level for the entire year. Subsequently, from November 25 to November 28, the discounts continued, with rates ranging from 30% to 40%. https://www.lightailing.com/

Meanwhile, the Amazon-wide discount goes as low as $9.99, allowing you to effortlessly obtain high-quality lighting products from Lightailing at an even more economical price. US: https://amzn.to/3ujZxAH.

In addition to shopping benefits, Lightailing is conducting a series of engaging activities on our official social media platforms, including the chance to win gift cards worth up to $100 and Christmas streetlights. With low participation thresholds and high winning rates, users can fully enjoy the fun that Lightailing brings while shopping. Facebook: https://bit.ly/46qC7ab.

Lightailing, illuminating LEGO, brightening joy—let’s together create a unique journey of light!