SunTec India honored as Clutch Global and Clutch Champion winner of 2023

Clutch Champion is the newest award presented by Clutch.co to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise. These premier awards distinguish the top B2B service providers that demonstrate exceptional service and value to their clients.

SunTec India was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions due to having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes the company as a top-rated leader in their primary service categories of IT, data, eCommerce, and business process outsourcing based on their clients’ satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

As a double award recipient, SunTec ranked among Clutch’s elite, placing in the top 10% of companies. By earning both distinctions, this company has proven itself to be a truly prestigious global service provider.

“We are thrilled to be named a Clutch Global and Clutch Champion winner,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director- Digital at SunTec India. “This achievement validates our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and being a leader in IT, BPO, and BPM solutions worldwide. Our entire team strives to maintain this standard for excellence.”

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company with over 8,530 clients from across 50 countries and over 1500+ full-time employees. The company has several accreditations and certifications, including AWS partnership, Shopify partnership, CMMI-3 certification, HIPAA-compliance, Microsoft partnership, and ISO certifications for data security and quality. SunTec also has a renowned presence across top B2B directories and review platforms, like Clutch.co.

It has been providing end-to-end support to businesses worldwide with its primary offerings related to data, eCommerce, web & app development, digital publishing, and online marketing services. They can be reached at info ( @ ) suntecindia dot com.

