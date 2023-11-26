NG Foundation President Involved in Accident, Urgent Donations Needed for School Project

We regret to inform you that the President of NG Foundation, Mr. Chinedu Chukwunta, suffered a severe car accident in 2021. He sustained serious injuries and is currently recovering.

Unfortunately, this incident has greatly affected the progress of our ongoing school project. Mr. Chinedu Chukwunta was the driving force behind this initiative and his absence has caused a major setback. We are reaching out to all our donors and supporters for urgent donations to help us continue this important project.

The school project aims to provide education and basic facilities to underprivileged children in rural areas. With your generous contributions, we have been able to make significant progress, but without the leadership and guidance of Mr. Chinedu Chukwunta, we are struggling to keep up the momentum.

We appeal to all individuals and organizations to come forward and support us in this dire situation. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference and bring us closer to our goal of providing quality education to these children.

Donations can be made through our website or by contacting us directly. We are grateful for any assistance you can provide and assure you that your contributions will be used solely for the school project.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Chinedu Chukwunta for a speedy recovery. We thank you all in advance for your support in this difficult time.

About NG Foundation Inc

NG Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and manages schools in developing countries and provides relief where possible in the U.S.A and surrounding communities worldwide. NG Foundation is a charitable organization as described in §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN#: 83-2435382, registered in the state of Georgia.