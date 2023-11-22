OnePlus’s latest campaign #OneCelebration crosses whopping 45 million views across platforms

Adding delight to its community, OnePlus, the global technology brand unveiled a wholesome festive campaign titled #OneCelebration, bringing together its community. This heartfelt campaign was conceptualized as a touching tribute to the essence of life, familial bonds, and the importance of staying connected.

The campaign has seen highly positive response from the community and larger audience, successfully crossing 45 million views across platforms. The videos have also garnered an overall reach of 88 million and has a highly impressive view rate of ~55%.

Conceptualised and driven in-house by the OnePlus team, the campaign was directed by Aneesh Malankar and produced by Supari Studios. The campaign featured emotionally resonant videos and visual content. The first video highlights a mother who is surprised by her children at the eve of Diwali as they reunite after long, and similarly the second video showcases a sister who finally meets her brother to celebrate together, transcending geographical barriers. The videos showcase how they receive the OnePlus 11 and Nord 3 respectively as they create cherished memories that last a lifetime, through the power of OnePlus technology. However, despite having the prized OnePlus products on them, their togetherness remains their most priceless experiences through it all.

Addressing the #OneCelebration marketing campaign, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India shared, “At OnePlus, we believe in the profound impact that technology can have on our lives, especially when it comes to strengthening the ties that bind us with our loved ones. Our latest campaign, #OneCelebration was a testament to the enduring spirit of life and the invaluable role our products play in enhancing these moments of connection and celebration.

The campaign showcased how OnePlus’ family of products continue to bring light and create warm memories in every home where OnePlus products arrive. There are a diverse range of products that we have to offer; and while these products paved way for many remarkable moments together this Diwali, the celebration for our community and their loved ones continued to remain as one.”

OnePlus also collaborated with Snapchat and introduced the unique Portal Lens for the first time in India with Augmented Reality (AR). The activity connected with young, mobile-savvy Indians living away from their homes during the festive season and provided them the opportunity to effectively utilize the AR portal lens to bring themselves closer to a personalized and heartfelt Diwali celebration. The AR portal lens allowed the users to express themselves through virtual festive decorations, illuminated lamps, virtual fireworks, and the comforting warmth of the festival. The AR lens activity also garnered an impressive rate of 28 million views, and performed incredibly well in terms of share rate, save rate as well as average camera play time.

The #OneCelebration campaign films have been available across YouTube, Instagram as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.