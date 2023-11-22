HFS Research recognizes Indegene as a Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023 report

HFS, a leading global research and analysis firm, recognizes Indegene as a Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023 report. HFS attributed the recognition to Indegene’s continued focus on innovation, strong client-centric and outcome-driven approach, and deep domain expertise, backed by a robust partner ecosystem.

“Indegene’s meaningful impact on the triple aim of care (reducing cost of care, enhancing the experience of care, and improving health outcomes) with quantifiable evidence sets it apart in its ability to deliver value that positively addresses human lives”, said Rohan Kulkarni, Vice President and Global Practice Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences Research, HFS.

“Increasingly, life sciences companies are turning to specialist service providers with deep domain knowledge and contemporary technology capabilities to help them accelerate their digital transformation”, said Gaurav Kapoor, EVP, Indegene. “HFS Research’s recognition validates our clients’ trust in our team to bring these capabilities together and enable them to improve health outcomes for all.”

The HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023 report examined the role and capabilities of 29 leading service providers across the global life sciences industry. The report specifically focuses on the domain-specific capabilities of these service providers across many dimensions, spanning value proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact.