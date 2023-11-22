Adani Kattupalli Port in association with Adani Foundation organised Kabbadi Championship

Adani Kattupalli Port in association with Adani Foundation organised a Kabbadi Championship in Sengazhirmedu, Voyalur Panchayat, Minjur-Block, Thiruvallur District, Tamilnadu. The initiative to raise awareness against drug abuse in the rural youth & witnessed a resounding success in promoting the “SAY NO TO DRUGS” campaign.

The championship saw active participation from 16 Kabaddi teams representing four Panchayats—Kattur, Voyalur, Thiruvellaivoyal, Thangal Perumbulam, and Light House. In a powerful display of solidarity against substance abuse, players and referees alike signed the campaign banner, underscoring their commitment to take a stand against drugs. They displayed their excellent sportsmanship throughout the game & helped us carry out the matches with decorum under the supervision of 8 National referees.

The program was well received among the community members local community, aimed not only to celebrate sportsmanship but also to instill awareness about the adverse effects of drug abuse among rural youth. Over 350 enthusiastic youths from the area congregated, providing unwavering support to the participating teams and championing the cause against drugs.

On this event the signature campaign on “SAY NO TO DRUGS” played the major role as all the players & the Referees signed the Banner, which was followed by Chief guests, Panchayat Presidents, police personnel who also signed the banner taking a stand against Drugs.

As the finale of the event, the grand prize was awarded to the winners’ teams by the esteemed Guests namely Mr. Sudip Dasgupta, CEO, Adani Kattupalli & Ennore Ports, Mr. Pannerselvam, Inspector of Police, Kattur, Panchyat President of Voyalur and Thiruvellaivoyal, Councilor, Voyalur Panchyat, Ward Members and village traditional leaders of the Village Panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Kattupalli management said, “This initiative is a progressive step undertaken by Adani Kattupalli Port as part of its community welfare initiative. The Adani Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering healthy communities and empowering the youth to make informed, positive choices. We encourage the youth through sports in educating the rural youth to be aware about the drugs & their impact of it. We are extremely delighted to be a part of the village growth & happiness.”