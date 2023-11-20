Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop person in custody attacking staff member

Correctional officers stop person in custody attacking staff member *******************************************************************



Correctional officers at Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre stopped a male person in custody attacking a staff member today (November 19).

At 7.01pm today, a 31-year-old male person in custody suddenly became emotional and attacked a correctional officer inside a cell. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and applied OC foam to subdue him after repeated warnings were ignored.

During the incident, the officer sustained injuries to his head. After examination and treatment at the institution hospital, he was referred to a public hospital for further treatment. The assailant did not sustain any injuries.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The assailant was sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of murder in February 2023.