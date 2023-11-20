Michael Vincent Quattro Signs Exclusive Global Recording Agreement With Toronto Based AMG/Sony

The multi-album agreement, effective immediately, deepens the relationship between Quattro and AMG and builds upon the enormous success he achieved independentlythe label whose long-term strategic alliance with SONY Music first brought Quattro into the AMG family. Michael Vincents first song coming out of the collaboration is I Need Your Love featuring multiJuno Award winner Simone Denny and produced by Juno Award winner Eddie Bullen with executive production with AMGs Mark S. Berry.

In making the announcement, Mark S. Berry, Chairman and CEO of AMG, said, Few artists in history approach Michaels combination of hit songwriting and creative brilliance. He is so multi-talented and can achieve anything. I have such enormous respect for Michael, in particular for his use of his hard-earned influence to promote positive change. Because of his commitment to his fellow artists, not only did he want to partner with a company that understood his creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on his behalf, but he also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with his. With these shared beliefs, there is so much we can accomplish together, and all of us at AMG are enormously proud to be embarking on the next chapter of his career alongside him.

Duane Farley, EVP, of AMG, said, Quattro has not only captured the imagination of an entire generation, but has also redefined the paradigm of the modern music industry. His commitment to songwriting and performing has earned him the respect of his peers and adoring fans around the world. I can only imagine what Michael is capable of achieving in the years to come, both culturally and creatively. Im beyond thrilled to create an alliance with AMG/Sony and the incomparable Michael Vincent Quattro.

With a plethora of memorable tracks in his catalogue, Michael Vincent needs to be heard in all aspects of the music industry including radio and film. Michael has been assigned to write a theme song along with incidental music score for the feature film Smokin Joe. A movie script written by Oscar & Emmy nominated Douglas Day Stewart about the life of boxing great Joe Frazier. Michael comments I am truly thrilled to be joining forces with AMG Corp for my next few albums. Their reputation for innovation and excellence in the music industry as well as the film and television industry is unmatched, and I am eager to contribute my unique sound to their distinguished roster of artists.”

Michael Vincent Quattro has released Fallen For Your Love which was Top 10 on the RPM Charts, A Christmas Gift of Love’, ‘Save Our World, and a Christmas EP featuring Best Wishes and current release Sweet Christmas To You. Michael Vincent with his long-time producer Eddie Bullen, who produced Michael Vincents song Senza T (Without You) that won Michael a Voce Doro (Golden Voice) Award at the Song Festival in Toronto, and Hamilton, Ontario. Executive Vice President Duane Farley comments We are thrilled to be part of this exciting journey with Michael Vincent Quattro. His talent is extraordinary, and we believe he is a game-changer in the industry. With over 5 million views collectively on YouTube, Michael Vincent is gearing up to unleash a stream of captivating music with his unmistakable talent that is sure to leave a lasting impact.

The AMG Corp deals with the entirety of artists careers and are able to offer unique services to our international clients, setting them apart from other companies, and can offer all the specialist backup to support and develop a new act. AMG Music licensing represents some of the worlds largest independent music catalogues, with over 25,000 tracks available with one-stop clearance through their online music supervision division. Music is licensed for use worldwide in TV programs, movies, and commercials as well as to legitimate internet download services such as iTunes and international telecom services for use in ringtones & streaming.

AMG is a leading Toronto-based entertainment & media company with an unparalleled client list of artists and content creators across film, television, music and digital media. Led by an experienced and innovative management team, AMG was formed in 1998 by international record & film producer, engineer & mixer Mark S. Berry and operates under his leadership as Chairman. Berry, whose extensive production, engineering & re-mixing talents has earned him 36 international gold & platinum records for such notable Grammy & Juno nominated musical icons as David Bowie, Duran Duran, Yes, Boy George, Billy Idol, Kool & The Gang, Cameo, Carly Simon, Joan Jett & many, many more. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with satellite offices in NYC, Hong Kong & Beijing.

Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several feature length film projects, including the live-concert film “Drake: Homecoming” distributed internationally through the AMC theatre chain and the upcoming “The Sacrifice Game” for the Shudder Channel, “Bloodline Killer” starring Oscar winning actor Bruce Dern & Tyrese Gibson from the “Fast & The Furious” franchise; and has almost an equal amount in development.

AMG Visuals enjoys a long term distribution output deal with Factory Film Studio in Canada and distributes content digitally around the world through established output partnerships with iTunes (Apple TV), Amazon, Shaw Cable, Bell Media, FandangoNOW, Hoopla and AVOD partners Vudu & Movie Central.

Through its partner companies, including award-winning global creative music supervision agency AttackTrax, AMG also provides clients with unique music advertising, music brand integration and marketing opportunities across traditional, social media, mobile, film, television and gaming platforms. Already the owner of an extensive music publishing catalogue 50% owned by BMG Music, AMG’s mission is to target potential acquisitions in the music, film & television industries ranging from independent record labels, artists, writers, DVD, feature length films, extreme sports content to purchases in the music publishing sector. AMG’s focus is music distribution through its deal with affiliate Universal Music Group Distribution, the insertions of music into international feature film & television, as well as the development of reality based and documentary television programming.

